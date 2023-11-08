Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan is all hearts for Allu Arjun’s dance in Srivalli, ‘Zindagi mein pehli baar dekha…’

Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 is currently hosting personalities who have brought a change to society and have sowed the seed of hope in the lives of people. The latest episode of the beloved quiz show began with rollover contestant Ipsita Das. While interacting with the contestant, the host also expressed his fondness for south sensation Allu Arjun.

Amitabh Bachchan is in awe of Allu Arjun’s performance in Pushpa

As the administrator officer from Bhubaneswar, Odisha made it to the hot seat, Big B announced that for every correct answer, a double number of trees would be planted. The first question for Rs 1000 appeared on screen and it was related to Threading, a beauty treatment done on eyebrows. It ignited a conversation between Amitabh Bachchan and Ipsita Das about how painful the process of threading is. He asked the participant why women go through so much. To this, Ipsita replied, “Kuch paane ke liye kuch sehna padta hai. Tabhi toh sundar dikhenge.” She also revealed that women receive compliments after getting their eyebrows done.

As the game progressed, Sr. Bachchan presented another question to the contestant. He asked about who received the National Award for Best Actor in 2023. The correct option was Allu Arjun for Pushpa. While sharing details of the answer, the Don actor hailed Allu Arjun’s exceptional acting in Pushpa.

Referring to Allu’s dance step in Srivalli, he stated, “Zindagi mein pehli baar dekha ke agar chappal utar jaaye toh woh viral ho jata hai. Jitne log unka dance step copy karte the pehle chappal uttarte the, arrey galti ho gayi sorry, phir pehenke chalte the… and it became famous.”

Ipsita Das also talked about her love for gardening and revealed that she grows veggies on her rooftop. She even gifted special vegetables to Amitabh Bachchan. The administrator officer managed to win Rs 3,20,000 before the hooter rang. She will play Super Sandook in the upcoming episode.

Take a look at the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15:

