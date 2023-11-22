Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan is amazed by 8-year-old’s memory; asks, ‘Why am I even required?’

During their Kid’s Juniors Week, Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 is welcoming children between the ages of 8 to 15 years on the hot seat. The recent episode of the quiz-based show began with rollover contestant, Shreyashee Banerjee. After she bids adieu to the game with 25 lakh points in her kitty, Amitabh Bachchan invites another brainy kid named Virat Iyer to play the game. Besides some mind-boggling questions, audiences saw a cute exchange of words between the contestant and the host.

Amitabh Bachchan tells little contestant that his name reminds him of Virat Kohli

As 8-year-old Virat Iyer from Bhilai, Chhattisgarh sits on the hot seat of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15, his mother gets emotional and starts crying. Big B cracks a joke to make her smile. He tells Virat that his name reminds him of Indian cricketer Virat Kohli.

When the game begins, the genius kid impresses one and all with his pace of answering. He even manages to answer questions without looking at the options. The game progresses and Amitabh Bachchan presents Virat with a question worth Rs. 1,60,000. It was as follows: Christopher Hipkins became the Prime minister of which country in 2023? As soon as the little participant hears the question, he says, “Whichever option has New Zealand, please lock it.” A shocked host jokes, “Why am I even required? I might leave the game.”

During the show, a video montage of the young contestant starts playing. It begins with his mother telling how her child’s memory is a bit more heightened than other kids. Virat Iyer’s teacher also shares about his God-gifted observation skills. She reveals that he is known as the Google boy in school. Virat then talks about his abilities in music and chess. He mentions that he has won around 30 awards in these fields.

In between the quiz, Virat Iyer’s mother also shares that her son received the Global Child Prodigy Award in 2020 and the Nobel Peace Laureate by Dr. Kailash Satyarthi and Dr. Kiran Bedi. Another video on the contestant shows that he had learned the capitals of all countries at the age of 1.9 years.

Towards the end of the episode, viewers see Virat Iyer’s musical talent. He first expresses his wish to meet his favorite singer, Arijit Singh. When Sr. Bachchan asks him to sing a song of Arijit, he croons to Kesariya. At this moment, it is revealed that Virat knows 9 different languages as he sings the song in all of them.

