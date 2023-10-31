Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan is intimidated by Income Tax officers as contestants and does THIS

Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 is hosting an exciting week with a feature titled Family Special. Three members from each family get a chance to play alongside Amitabh Bachchan. This week another family won a chance to play the quiz. A family from Delhi, the Jakhars, won the fastest finger first on Kaun Banega Crorepati this week, beating out the Trivedi's from Ahmedabad.

In the recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15, Amitabh Bachchan confesses to being scared of this particular family after learning that they are Income Tax officers and one of them is also an aspiring lawyer. He gets intimated by the family and says something that might come as surprising.

Amitabh Bachchan expresses his gratitude to these officers

Amitabh Bachchan was terrified to meet the Jakhars family, who work in the Income Tax department. He stood up from his seat and bowed to them in a namaskar, requesting them not to intimidate him or do anything that makes him feel he has done something wrong. He also warned the audience not to do anything wrong because they have a lawyer too.

The Jakhars family also shared a funny anecdote about their reason for coming to Kaun Banega Crorepati. They said that at the time of Abhishek Bachchan's wedding, their mother had cut the cable connection at home because of their board exams. This means that they missed out on all the wedding celebrations, but it also motivated them to study hard and achieve their goals. Now, they are on the show to fulfill their dream and make their mother proud.

In a recent episode, we saw Amitabh sir expressing his affection for veteran actress Waheeda Rehman. Amitabh Bachchan expressed affection for Waheeda Rehman and called her a great artist. He also said that he should have received the honor much earlier. Mr. Bachchan said, "She is my favorite and I am her big fan."I was lucky enough to work with her. “She’s kind-hearted, down-to-earth, and doesn’t make anyone feel like a big star.”

Amitabh Bachchan has done many films with Waheeda Rehman including Namak Halal, Delhi 6, and many others.

