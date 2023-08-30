Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan is scared of THIS creature; can you guess what it is?

In the previous episodes of Kaun Banega Crorepati season 15, we witnessed contestant Harsha Verma becoming the rollover contestant. The game resumed with her attempting the question of Rs 25,00,000. She used a lifeline for this question but could not answer the question so decided to walk away with a cash prize of Rs 12,50,000. Host Amitabh Bachchan now welcomed a new contestant, Sagar Mishra. The two engaged in a fun discussion over their mutual fear of lizards.

Amitabh Bachchan talks about his fear of lizards

In the middle of the game, host Amitabh Bachchan ends up asking contestant Sagar Mishra if he is scared of lizards and he replies that he is not scared of it that much but his mother fears lizards a lot. Big B too gives a hilarious response as he talks about his fear of lizards. He says, “Let me tell you our thinking matches a lot. I am actually scared of Girgit (lizards) a lot. It comes out and stands quietly in the trees. If it is just standing then it is fine but the moment the lizard starts moving its neck up and down I get really scared. I also feel that it is looking at me and talking to me. I feel as if it is telling me that if I come closer to it will eat you up.”

Later, we see the OG Don actor talk about the beautiful bond between Sagar and his mother to celebrate the Rishton ka week of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15. He presents some beautiful pictures of the mother-son duo on the big screen and congratulates them on making it to the hot seat. While being welcomed by the megastar, Mishra ends up apologising to Mr Bachchan for going to meet his mother first before shaking hands with him. Big B politely tells him that he had no issues with it while Mishra reveals how his mother has been dreaming of coming to Kaun Banega Crorepati for 20 years. The contestant Sagar Mishra starts playing the game well but gets stuck at the question of Rs 12,50,000 and ends up giving the wrong answer. Thus, he returns home with a cash prize of Rs 3,20,000.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 has promised to be more exciting than the previous seasons. In the upcoming episodes of the show, audience will witness more celebration of relationships. The show airs every Monday to Friday at 9 pm on Sony TV.

