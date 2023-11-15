Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan is stunned as contestant reveals how he recovered from COVID-19

The recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15, began with Amitabh Bachchan welcoming contestant Bhukan Lal Dewangan from Dhamtari, Chhattisgarh to the hot seat. Bhukan who is a lecturer by profession came along with his wife whom he lovingly calls Rani. During his time on the hot seat, the contestant shared about recovering from a severe bout of COVID-19 with the use of ayurvedic medicines.

Amitabh Bachchan reacts as contestant reveals how he recovered from COVID-19

Before beginning the game, Bhukan Lal Dewangan’s spouse made him promise on stage that he will hand over the prize money earned on the quiz show to her. Post this, the contestant managed to answer the first question for Rs 1000 easily. However, for a question worth Rs 3000, he used the Audience Poll lifeline. The question was as follows: Participants in which of these would usually wear white uniforms that cover the body while playing? Options were: A) Boxing B) Karate C) Swimming D) Marathon

Sr. Bachchan posed for a while and talked to Bhukan about his personal life. The contestant recalled how he was at the verge of death in 2021. He stated, “I got infected with Covid-19 and was admitted to a hospital. Doctors had given up. But my wife started giving me ayurvedic medicines after consulting doctors. I began recovering and even doctors were shocked. So it’s God’s blessing and credit to her.” Amitabh Bachchan agreed with the participant and said that wives do play an important role in any person’s life.

The host then took the game further and presented Bhukan Lal Dewangan with a third question for Rs 5000. It was as follows: You are my Soniya, Say Shava Shava, and Suraj Hua Maddham are songs from which film? Being unsure about the answer, Bhukan uses another helpline. He video calls a friend and after taking his suggestion, he chooses the right answer.

Moving forward, the contestant was asked a question for Rs 40,000. It was as follows: Which of these has parts called nucleus and dust tail. Options were: A) Planet B) Comet C) Asteroid D) Dwarf Planet. The lecturer again gets confused and uses yet another lifeline Double Dip. Though he answers it correctly, he fails to give a right answer for a question worth Rs 80,000. Bhukan Lal Dewangan takes home an amount of Rs 10,000.

