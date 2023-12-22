Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan jokes with crew of the show after receiving sweets from contestant
In the recent episode of KBC 15, Amitabh Bachchan welcomed Arjun Singh from Punjab to the hot seat. Arjun who runs a sweet shop brought a special delicacy Dilkhush Barfi for the host who handed over the same to the crew of the show and asked them to keep his portion safely.
The latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 began with host Amitabh Bachchan inviting Arjun Singh, a sweet shop owner from Punjab to the hot seat. Besides playing the quiz game, the duo engaged in an amusing conversation. Arjun also presented a famous delicacy Dilkhush Barfi from his shop to Big B.
Amitabh Bachchan gets a sweet box from Arjun Singh
While interacting with the host, Arjun Singh shared that he lives in a joint family with around 50-55 members. He said that his family has been in the sweet-making business for the last 40 years. Arjun stated, “It started with a shop in Kathmandu and then moved to Ludhiana and Rohtak. The participant also revealed that his shop's specialties include Dilkhush Barfi, Imarti, and Kaju Katli.
Amitabh Bachchan then asked him a funny question if he feels tempted to eat a jalebi while sitting at the cash counter, does he have to pay for it or just have it. Arjun Singh replied to it and said he could just eat it and not be accountable.
Here’s a glimpse from the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15:
The contestant gave his shop’s special delicacy Dilkhsuh Barfi to Big B who accepted the sweets happily. He handed over the same to the KBC crew and asked them to keep it safely. The megastar made the audience burst into laughter as he joked with crew members and stated, “Hamare udhar rakhna bhaiya, khud nikal ke mat le jaana (Keep my portion there. Don’t take it away with you).”
Talking about Arjun’s game, the business owner answered various questions with the help of lifelines. He couldn’t answer the question of Rs 6,40,000 correctly and took home Rs 3,20,000.
About Kaun Banega Crorepati 15
Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 has opened with some changes to the format. There is a special round called Super Sandook this time. It enables a contestant to retrieve something which they have lost during the game. Moreover, there an element known as Desh Ka Sawal has been included to bring in more participation from the audience.
Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 airs every Monday-Friday at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television. It can also be streamed on the SonyLIV app.
