Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan lands in tough position as contestant cross questions him; Watch

Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 is presently hosting Kid’s Juniors Week. During this time, children between the ages of 8 to 15 years are coming on the hot seat to face the quiz questions. The recent episode of the show welcomed two little participants Guransh Singh and Arjun Trambadiya on the hot seat.

Amitabh Bachchan jokingly asks the channel to replace him during Juniors Week

The latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 began with 11-year-old Guransh Singh making it to the hot seat and ended with 12-year-old Arjun Trambadiya from Rajkot. Arjun, during his time on the show, had a fun conversation with Mr Bachchan.

During a fun conversation with the host, Arjun mentioned that he doesn’t like attaining second rank in class. Furthermore, he put Amitabh Bachchan in a tough spot as he expressed a wish to ask some questions from him. Hearing this, the host joked, “I am requesting the channel to find another anchor for KBC Juniors Week. I can’t play, Aise aise sawaal puchte hain, bomb phek dete hain. Humse khela nahi jayega.”

After getting the nod from Sr. Bachchan, Arjum Trambadiya went on to question if he has ever worn two different socks to school. Big B replied that he had worn two different shoes. On being asked if he ever had a crush on any of his teachers, the host said, “Altam shaltam prashnam paltam (Flip the question).” Lastly, Arjun questioned if Amitabh Bachchan gets scolded by his wife Jaya Bachchan, or son Abhishek Bachchan for tweeting late at night. To this, he responded, “I reply so late that they don’t get a chance to scold me.”

Take a glimpse from recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15:

Meanwhile, as the episode began with Guransh, he used his first lifeline Audience Poll on the question for Rs 2000. It was an image-based question on the Baisakhi festival. Big B then showed Guransh’s report card and revealed that he is lovingly called Bhatura. The young contestant shared that all his family members have a specific food item as their nickname. Guransh Singh played successfully till Rs 1,60,000. He gave the wrong answer to a question worth Rs 3,20,000 and ended up taking home Rs 10,000.

The 12-year-old Arjun Trambadiya from Rajkot then appeared on the hot seat. He congratulated Mr Bachchan and said that the legendary actor is lucky he is meeting him. Arjun faced the first question which was as follows: The presence of which of these is most conducive to wet clothes drying? Options were: A) Rain, B) Sunshine, C) Humid weather D) No wind. He selected option B) and won the amount.

The episode ended with Arjun Trambadiya becoming a rollover contestant.

For the unversed, Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 airs every Monday to Friday at 9 pm on SonyTV. It streams digitally on the SonyLIV app.

