Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan lauds Shikhar Dhawan and Jhulan Goswami’s way of playing cricket

In the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15, viewers saw Indian cricketers Ishan Kishan and Smriti Mandhana as the special guests. During a conversation with host Amitabh Bachchan, Ishan and Smriti discussed some interesting aspects of their lives and also tested Big B’s cricket knowledge. The host praised cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Jhulan Goswami.

Amitabh Bachchan indulges in fun chat with Ishan Kishan and Smriti Mandhana

While interacting with the host, Smriti Mandhana asked some cricket-related questions from Amitabh Bachchan. She first asked him to name a woman cricketer who is known as Chakda Express. Big B guessed it right and took Jhulan Goswami’s name. The actor then went on to laud Goswami and quoted, “Many people get nervous on seeing her. Her bowling style is scary. No one knows who’s head she will break.”

Smriti then asked Sr. Bachchan to name the Gabbar of Indian men’s cricket. Replying to it, the host stated, “I know him. He plays with his left hand and is an opener. His name is Shikhar Dhawan. He hits the ball with full force and hits his thigh with pride whenever he catches a ball.”

Here’s a glimpse from the recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15:

Advertisement

Amitabh Bachchan asked Ishan Kishan () about how he got into cricket. In his reply, the cricketer shared that he began playing cricket at the age of 7-8 years to stay away from studies. He stated, “I forced my father to put me in cricket when I saw my elder brother getting freedom from his studies. I would love to play cricket. Then my coaches asked my father to let me concentrate on cricket; I had scope. I used to play from Jharkhand under 16. There was an open trial and I got selected from there.”

Smriti Mandhana also opened up about her challenging journey into cricket. She shared that it was her father’s dream to see her and her brother make a career in cricket. Smriti quoted, “I started playing cricket looking at my brother. I was a righty but I began playing from the left after I saw my brother doing it. I would initially play with boys as there were not many girls to play with on the women's team.”

Ishan Kishan and Smriti Mandhana used various lifelines during the game. They played well and managed to win Rs 12,50,000 in the quiz game.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 airs every Monday-Friday at 9 p.m. on Sony Entertainment Television. It can also be streamed on the SonyLIV app.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17: Aoora feels uncomfortable with Ayesha Khan's KISS; confides in Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra