Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan learns Tulu words for 'bahu rani' Aishwarya Rai Bachchan; See here

The recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 saw contestant Pratishta Shetty from Vapi, Gujarat kicking off her game on the hot seat. Before beginning the game, host Amitabh Bachchan engaged in a fun conversation with the little contestant and he ended up learning two Tulu language words from her.

Amitabh Bachchan shocked after knowing meaning of Tulu word Kudre

Pratishta Shetty received best of luck wishes from her father before starting the game on Kaun Banega Crorepati 15. He said, “All the best, Kudre.” This confused the host. He went on to ask the meaning of the word Kudre. The participant shared that Kudre means horse in Tulu (Kannada). She also mentioned her other nicknames like Katte which means donkey in their mother tongue.

This shocked Big B but he also thanked Pratishta and her parents for teaching him two words of Tulu as his daughter-in-law, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is also a Tulu. He stated, “Bohot dhanyawad aapka. Aaj ghar par jake hum do shabd toh bol sakenge. Kyuki bahurani jo hain wog Tulu hain. Unko toh yeh bol nahi sakte par kahenge hum yeh do words seekh kar aaye hain (Thank you. I will now be able to say two words at home today because my daughter-in-law is a Tulu. Though I cannot call her this, I will tell her that I learnt two words from the language).”

Take a glimpse from latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15:

Talking about Pratishta Shetty’s game, the girl played smoothly till a question worth Rs 1,60,000. She decided to use the Audience Poll helpline for a question that read: A day on which planet is longer than its years? The kid contestant went with audiences’ choice and selected option B) Venus and came out to be correct.

Pratishta used lifelines Ask The Expert and Gyanastra for questions of Rs 3,20,000 and Rs 6,40,000 respectively. The participant managed to answer only three answers correctly during the Super Sandook Round. On being unsure of the answer for the question of Rs 12,50,000 and left with no helpline, Pratishta Shetty made her mind to quit the fame. She took home Rs 6,40,000.

