Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan on hosting the show; 'I do get exhausted but...'

Kaun Banega Crorepati never fails to grab the attention of the audiences with its unique blend of knowledge and entertainment. Hosted by superstar Amitabh Bachchan, the 15th edition of the show is all set to grace the screens this month. Ardent fans of the show cannot wait to watch Big B's energetic hosting on the show again and witness his engaging interaction with the contestant. The makers have announced the premiere date and time of the show and are releasing multiple promos to increase engagement.

Amitabh Bachchan opens up about hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati 15:

Mr. Amitabh Bachchan has been an ardent blogger for years and there are no second thoughts about it. He often expresses is wise thoughts and opinions via his blogs and fans devotedly follow his blogs. In his recent blog, Mr Bachchan wrote about what keeps him boosted throughout even at this age. He thanked the TV viewing and the live audience on the set, whose love for him keeps him high on energy.

In his blog, Mr. Bachchan wrote, ".. and the routine of work continues .. continues with a vengeance .. it is the one that has been prevalent for the past 23 yrs and the love of the audience that presents itself on the floor is the reason for the continuity of presence and the hoist they give .. yes the TV viewing audience has the major share of the continuance, but on set the cheers of the well-wishers and the audience gives that boost of energy .. they are the heart and soul during the time of the recordings .. One very prominent politician and statesman of the early years of Independence was once asked how he managed at his age to me addressing meetings after meetings, even at the late hour of say 3 in the morning or late night and he said ’yes I do get exhausted by the end of the day, but when I see my audience at 3 in the night and hear their cheer, all is forgotten and the energy level picks up again ..’ it is true for the studio audience or any audience, for that matter.."

Along with the blog, Amitabh Bachchan also shared several BTS pictures from the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 15, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, will start on August 14 and will air from Monday to Friday at 9 pm on Sony TV.

