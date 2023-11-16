Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan opens up about doing household chores; reveals cleaning utensils

The recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 began with Amitabh Bachchan inviting Harsh Shah from Bhavnagar, Gujarat to the hot seat. After sharing his emotional story, Harsh asked the host whether he had ever cleaned utensils. To this, Sr. Bachchan replied in affirmative and disclosed that he has done it multiple times.

Amitabh Bachchan talks about taking up household duties

Before beginning the game, Harsh Shah revealed about sacrificing his dreams to take up family responsibilities. He shared that he had to quit state civil services to look after his father’s business after he had heart surgery and also shared that it was his mother’s wish to see him playing the quiz-based show.

During the show, when Amitabh Bachchan asked what he does for a living, Harsh explained that he manages his father’s business which is related to the manufacturing of plastic monofilament yarns used in making cleaning scrubs. He questioned Mr. Bachchan if he had ever cleaned utensils and got a ‘yes’ in response from the veteran actor. The host quoted, “Yes, yes, kayi baar bartan saaf kiya hai. Kitchen ka chilamchii saaf kiya hai. Basin saaf kiya hai.”

Later, even Big B wondered why anyone would think he had not done any household chores in his life.

Take a glimpse from the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15:

Meanwhile, when the Sholay-actor presented Harsh Shah with the first set of questions, he easily completed the first padav. Later, the contestant and the host engaged in a conversation where the latter asked what the former loves about Gujarat. To this, Harsh mentioned the biggest festival in the city, Navratri. He shared the story behind the folk dance form Garba. The participant stated, “There is a garbh which has an oil diya. It is personified as a goddess and the dance is devoted to her. This is why while doing Garba, Gujaratis don’t get tired.”

As the game progressed, Harsh Shah faced a question about downloading films in an illegal way through Torrent. The 81-year-old actor then urged the viewers to not follow any such practice and to try to watch films in the theater only.

At the end of the episode, Harsh completed the second padav but lost all his lifelines.

Kaun Banega Crorepati airs from Monday to Friday at 9 pm on Sony TV. You can also stream the Amitabh Bachchan-hosted show on the SonyLIV app.

