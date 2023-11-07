Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan opens up on social media addiction, ends up spending hours on it

Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 is currently airing episodes dedicated to personalities who have contributed to bringing change to society and brought hope to the lives of people. The recent episode of the show hosted special guests Mukta Puntambekar from Muktangan Rehabilitation Centre and Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda. Besides playing the game well, the duo engaged in an interesting chat with Sr. Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan admits to being addicted to social media

Social worker Mukta Puntambekar and actor Randeep Hooda earned Rs 1,60,000 smoothly without using any lifelines. They used an Audience Poll for a question worth Rs 3,20,000. Post this, Mukta and Randeep discussed the effects of behavioral as well as internet addictions on people these days with Amitabh Bachchan. The Highway actor went on to share an incident where a mother killed her child due to her addiction to a game. She later realized that she was addicted to screen.

Furthermore, Randeep mentioned his own addiction to social media. He stated, “Around 1-2 years ago, my makeup artist pointed out how all of a sudden I had started using too much phone because before that I used to rehearse my lines. I acknowledged her observation and the next moment I deleted all social media apps from my phone. Now, I always try my best to not use any social media platform while I am working.”

Take a look at the recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15:

On hearing Randeep’s story, the Piku actor shared how he is also facing similar issues with social media addiction nowadays. He quoted, “From the past few days, while writing the blog I feel like ‘Let’s publish this on social media’. I do that. But after it goes online, I tend to go again and again on the platform to see who said what. Whether that person is related to you or not, we feel like reading their comments. While scrolling through it, I don’t even realize where my one and half to two hours are gone. It’s a very bad habit.”

Returning to the game, Mukta Puntambekar and Randeep Hooda won Rs 12,50,000. The prize money was donated to Mukta’s organization. After their exit, the host played Fastest Fingers First and welcomed Ipsita Das from Odisha to the hot seat. Her progress will be seen in the upcoming episode.

