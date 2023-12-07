Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan overwhelmed after contestant credits him for his love story

The recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 saw a contestant named Rakesh Awasthi making it to the hot seat. The participant got emotional and broke down into tears upon his selection in Fastest Fingers First round. Besides playing the quiz game, Rakesh opened up on his love story with the host, Amitabh Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan credited for Rakesh Awasthi’s love story

Before beginning the game of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 with Rakesh Awasthi, Big B consoled him as the contestant moved into tears on reaching the hot seat. Rakesh told the host that his wife is similar to Jaya Bachchan in terms of strictness. He credited his better half for reaching the hot seat.

Amitabh Bachchan then asked Rakesh Awasthi about his profession. The participant shared that he has been part of all the departments in terms of loans. The host then expressed his wish to know Rakesh’s love story with his wife Sonal. Answering the same, the contestant credited Sr. Bachchan for his tale of love. He said, “I would call this destiny. She was my junior in college. I used to spend most of the time in the library where I met her. While studying, I realized she is my life partner.”

Take a look at the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15:

Rakesh Awasthi further mentioned that he proposed to his wife Sonal in Big B’s style. He prepared a questionnaire and after a few affirmations, he asked her a special question. Mr. Bachchan then questioned Rakesh’s wife about how she fell for him. Sonal called herself blessed and revealed that it was love at first sight for her.

The Don actor continued the game with Rakesh Awasthi. He completed the second padav and managed to answer 8 questions correctly from the Super Sandook Round. Rakesh revived his lifeline Audience poll before playing the question worth Rs 25 lakhs. It was as follows: in 1915, who composed a national song for India set to the tune of the British National Anthem, God Save The King? The participant decided to use the Audience Poll and chose option D) Annie Besant. It came out to be correct. The hooter rang after the host presented a question of Rs 50 lakhs to Rakesh Awasthi making him a rollover contestant.

