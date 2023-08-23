Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan pens poem for Chandrayaan 3, 'Us chand ki mitti par hamare...'

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 15 has already started grabbing eyeballs with just a few episodes. The audience enjoys the interesting set of questions, the contestants and host Amitabh Bachchan’s positive screen presence. Apart from just the game, we have often seen Big B discussing other important topics and issues going on in the world. In the recent episodes of the show, we see Senior Bachchan expressing his happiness over Chandrayaan 3 successfully touching the moon's surface. He event went to recite a poem on this proud moment for the country.

Amitabh Bachchan recites a poem on Chandrayaan 3

In the latest episodes of Kaun Banega Crorepati season 15, host and legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan expressed his happiness over Chandrayaan 3’s successful landing on the moon and even went on to recite a beautiful poem on the proud moment. He said, “Kal shaam ko jab chand niklega na , toh uss chand ki mitti par humare desh ke kadmon ki chaap hogi . Kal humara Chandryaan 3 apne mama ke ghar , yaani ki apne Chanda mama ke ghar pahuchega. Kal humare bachpan ke kisse kahaniyon ka chand apne premika ke chehre ka chand apne , Vrat aur tyoharon ke chaand apne desh ki pahuch mein hoga. Ye uplabdhi iss khel ke harr uss khiladi ke liye ek sandesh hai , ke jisne bhi apne dil mein kuch karne ke liye thaani hai , iss dil ne humesha uski maani hai.”

1 month free Apple Music subscription

Advertisement

Take a look at the promo of the show

Mr Bachchan further spoke up on the achievement of the country and how this mission is a message for every individual to have a goal in life as he said , “Ye achievement iss country ke har citizen ke liye ek zaroori message hai ki humare desh ne karwat le li hai. Ab humko bhi kuch karna hai aur Lakshay nahi hai badal ke humko ambar mutthi mein karna hai.” The game resumed with the previous contestant Kunal Singh Dodhia. He attempted the Rs 50,00,000 question but he is unable to find an answer so he finally decided to quit the game. Kunal took home a cash prize of Rs 25,00,000 and he wanted to use the money to repay his old loans and also take his family for a vacation.

Advertisement

More about the show

Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 had a grand premire on 14 August 2023. This season is unique from the previous seasons as there are some new changes made in the game. The latest episodes air every Monday to Friday at 9 pm on Sony Tv.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Gauahar Khan: Take a look at how Zaid Darbar made his jaaneman's day special