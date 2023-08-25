Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan praises army officers; recalls tough experience in Ladakh

Kaun Banega Crorepati season 15 is getting interesting day by day. The show has always connected well with the common audience. We are witnessing contestants from different fields and backgrounds sharing their powerful stories of struggle and success with host Amitabh Bachchan. In the recent episodes of the quiz reality show, we had Big B welcoming contestant Yogesh Karla, an ex-army officer on the hot seat. He went on to share stories about his life as an army officer in Siachan, Ladakh which led to Mr Bachchan describing his personal experience at the place and praising the army officers working there.

In the recent episodes of Kaun Banega Crorepati season 15, contestant Yogesh Karla, a retired army officer opened up on the difficult lives of soldiers in Siachen Ladakh. This made Big B describe his experience at Ladakh and praise the army officers working there, “When we used to travel to Leh, Ladakh we had to take medicines and even rest for a day so that we could acclimatise. Siachen is unimaginable and our soldiers our protecting the nation up there which is simply marvellous.”

Yogesh further opened up on his life as an army officer and the difficult life of soldiers in Ladakh, “I have never been beyond Leh and the post at Siachen is way higher than that. I can tell you from my personal experience in Sikkim that the oxygen levels are very low, And in comparison, the oxygen levels in Siachen are five times lower. We used to feel trouble sleeping and not feel hungry due to the lack of oxygen level. When we were at posting, a JCO had stayed with us for a month. He told us that everything else was fine but he could not sleep for one month. You will see those changes in your body and this is the reason why soldiers posted in Siachen are not allowed to stay there for more than 60 to 90 days. They are calmed down to the base.”

Kaun Banega Crorepati returned with its 15th season with an upgrade and update. This season has introduced many interesting changes in the game for both the contestants and the audience. The show airs on weekdays at 9 pm on Sony TV.

