Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan questions a contestant about her surname; 'Sir mera naam hi kafi hai'

On the previous episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chillar appeared on the show to promote their new film, The Great Indian Family. The two celebrities had a lot of fun on the show, answering questions from contestants and raising money for charity. In the upcoming episode, Amitabh Bachchan is surprised by one of the contestants on the hot seat. The contestant tells Bachchan about her surname, which makes him ponder. It is unclear what the contestant's surname is or why it surprised Bachchan, but it will surely generate curiosity among viewers.

Amitabh Bachchan wonders why Madhurima does use a surname

In this week's episode, a contestant wins her way to play the game with Amitji. As the game begins, Amitji asks Madhurima if she doesn't have a surname. The contestant replies that her name is only Madhurima.

Have a look!

The actor poses a question, "Madhurima ji, humko aapka pura naam nahi pata".(Madhurima ji we don't know your full name)"The actor wanted to know more and asked, "It's only Madhurima". Madhurima replies,' Sir usually a girl uses her father's name before marriage and later on her husband's surname after marriage. So after marriage, my husband asked me if I wanted change and I said, "Sir mera naam hi kafi hai"(sir my name is my only identity). She even reveals that she has not put any surname to her daughter's name. This witty reply got the actor and the audience laughing along.

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 15

Kaun Banega Crorepati, the popular Indian quiz-centric reality game show, is back with its fifteenth season, hosted by the legendary Amitabh Bachchan. The show has given many contestants the opportunity to win cash prizes and make their dreams come true. On August 14, 2023, the show's fans were treated to a great spectacle as the fifteenth season premiered. contestants.

