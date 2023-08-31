Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan RECALLS 'adbhut' experience of meeting late Satyajit Ray at home

In the previous episodes of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15, we saw the game ending with the rollover contestant of the day Varun Kesarwani. The contestant was playing the game well and had already won a cash prize of Rs 10,000. We have witnessed many beautiful moments on the show as host Amitabh Bachchan shares some memorable moments from his personal life. The audience witnessed one such moment on the show as Big B recalled his memorable experience with the late and legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray.

Amitabh Bachchan recalls his mesmerizing meeting with the late director Satyajit Ray

As the rollover contestant Varun Kesarwani answered a question on helmer Satyajit Ray, the OG Don actor went down the memory lane recalling his meeting with the first Oscar-winning Indian director at his house. He said, “He was a trained graphic artist and he even used to design his own title cards for his movies. I even met him personally at his home and he later invited me to come into his room. It was an adhboot (mesmerizing) room as you had told me earlier that your wife loves cleaning the house but here it was exactly the opposite.”

The Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham actor further added, “I remember his room had around 1000s of film posters, books and papers lying around here and there. One might even start thinking where they have come. However, let me inform you that if he needed to remove anything from his room he would find it quickly. He would paint a lot of posters and drawings in his room and his art was really very good. If you ever watch his film in frames then it will feel as if every frame is portrait.”

In the same episodes, Mr Bachchan thanked his fans and the audience for the love and support he has received as a host all these years. A fan from the audience dressed as Big B’s iconic character from Piku praises him in his own style as how KBC always meant Amit ji. Later, contestant Varun Kesarwani continued his game but got stuck at the question of Rs 25,00,000 so he decided to quit the game and walked away with a prize money of Rs 12,50,0000.

Amitabh Bachchan has been showered a lot of praise with an upgrade in his hosting style this season. The upcoming episodes will have the host having more emotional and fun conversations with the contestants. Catch the latest episodes on weekdays at 9 p.m. on Sony TV.

