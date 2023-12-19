Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan recalls climbing down mountains during his school days in Nainital

The recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 began with Amitabh Bachchan playing the fresh round of Fastest Fingers First and welcoming Lalit Narayan Vyas from Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, to the hot seat. The participant shared that he is currently settled in Chandigarh but misses his native place. This made the host also recall his school days spent in the hills of Uttarakhand.

Amitabh Bachchan revisits his school days in Nainital

While talking to Amitabh Bachchan, Lalit Narayan Vyas said that he doesn’t like staying in Chandigarh and has a special attachment to his birth place, Uttarkashi. He also revealed that he is preparing to become a teacher and has done a B.Ed. Explaining his motive behind the same, the contestant said that he wants to bring about a change in the poor education infrastructure of Uttarakhand.

Furthermore, Lalit opened up about the difficulties he faced as a student. He stated, “I would travel 4 km every day, crossing mountains to reach school. During the winter, things would get even tougher as school hours were from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. By the time I reach home, it will be 8 p.m. and quite late.”

Here’s a glimpse from latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15:

On hearing Lalit Narayan Vyas’ stories, the Shahenshah actor too recalled his school days. He shared that he did his schooling at Sherwood School, Nainital and even had to climb mountains as their playfield was down and the school was located on hills. “Tab jawani ka josh tha ho jata tha, ab budhape mein nahi hota (At a young age, it was possible, but now I don’t have that stamina),” added Big B.

After a brief conversation with Lalit, Sr. Bachchan began the quiz game. He used his first lifeline audience poll for a question of Rs 2000. The participant managed to reach a question worth Rs 25 lakh. However, he was not sure of the answer and so, decided to quit the game. Lalit Narayan Vyas took home Rs 12,50,000.

Talking about what he will do with the winning amount, Lalit said that he will buy a keypad phone for his mother, books for himself and give the rest of the money to his father.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 airs every Monday to Friday at 9 p.m. on Sony Entertainment Television. It streams digitally on the SonyLIV app.

