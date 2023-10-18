Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan recalls college days while Mousumee Paul shines

In the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 , Mousumee Paul from Bengaluru took the hot seat. She correctly answered a question about student attendance, reminiscing about her own proxy attendance experience.

Mousumee also shared her struggles with mental health and her dream of opening a restaurant. During the episode, Amitabh Bachchan fondly recalled his college days when he and his friends would bunk classes due to financial constraints. They would stand outside theatres, requesting people to allow them to catch a brief glimpse of films before leaving.

The episode also featured an interesting discussion about Amitabh Bachchan's wedding. He humorously mentioned that he didn't like the Bengali headgear called 'Topor' and requested Jaya Bachchan's parents for an exception when they got married.

When Mousumee was asked why she moved from Assam to Bengaluru, she candidly revealed that her life took a turn after her father's passing, leading to a period of depression. Despite societal pressure, she sought help from a therapist and eventually moved to Bengaluru, where she met her husband.

Mousumee used the "Double Dip" lifeline for a question about non-sibling pairs and ultimately answered it correctly. She also correctly identified the organisation commemorated in a stamp for the diamond jubilee, using the "Audience Poll" lifeline.

With the sum she had won so far, Mousumee expressed her aspiration to open her restaurant someday, making for an inspiring and eventful episode. She also continued her journey as the rollover contestant, leaving viewers eager for more.

Amitabh Bachchan's quiz show has been a resounding success for 14 seasons, and the 15th season is currently captivating audiences. The charismatic host is loved for his engaging interactions with contestants and his strong rapport with viewers. Furthermore, the renowned Piku star generously shares interesting anecdotes from his own life during the show, adding an extra layer of enjoyment for the viewers.

