Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan recalls his father’s earning; says he never saw a pen as kid

The recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 saw a farmer named Vishwas Tulshiram Dake making it to the hot seat after playing Fastest Fingers First round. While talking to the contestant, host Amitabh Bachchan reflected upon his early days. The veteran actor opened up about facing a financial crisis during his childhood. He revealed that he never saw a pen as a kid.

Amitabh Bachchan revisits his early days

The latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 hosted a farmer named Vishwas Tulshiram Dake from Mhalis Pimpalgaon District Beed, Maharashtra. While talking about himself, the participant said that he grows cotton, sugarcane, and sweet lime on his farm. He shared that he doesn’t earn more than Rs 2 lakh yearly. Vishwas revealed that he took loans of Rs 2000 and Rs 3000 from his friends to come to Mumbai for the audition of the quiz show as he didn’t have any money for it.

While signing the cheque of Rs 3,20,000 for Vishwas Tulshiram Dake, Amitabh Bachchan licked the pen nib. Vishwas questioned him about his action and mentioned that they also do it when the pen is not working properly. Big B got nostalgic and said, “There is no difference between us. When we were kids, we didn’t have pens. Our Bapuji would earn Rs 300-400. Where will we get pens from?”

Take a glimpse from recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15:

Furthermore, the contestant narrated his life struggles and shared that he got into farming at an early age as his father passed away when he was in 7th standard. He stated, “I couldn’t arrange my fees for class 12th exams and discontinued studies. I want my kids to complete their education. I haven’t kept them in the village. They live in our district due to their studies. I also pay for my nephews and nieces’ studies.”

Vishwas Tulshiram Dake managed to reach a question worth Rs 25 lakhs. It was as follows: In the early 20th century, which pioneering scientist wrote an award-winning Urdu play named Karamati? Options were: A) Jagadish Chandra Bose, B) Birbal Sahni, C) Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar, D) Shankar Abaji Bhise. The correct answer was C). However, being unsure about the answer, he decided to quit the show and took home Rs 12,50,000.

