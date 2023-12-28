Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan recalls how Ranbir Kapoor contributed to Black from behind the scenes

Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 is in its grand finale week. In the new episode of the quiz show, Lalit Kumar from Forbesganj, Bihar arrived on the hot seat. He works in a managerial post with the government body, RBI. Besides playing the game, Lalit was seen having a heartwarming conversation with the host Amitabh Bachchan. While talking to the contestant, Big B revealed interesting and unknown details about his film Black. He also mentioned how Ranbir Kapoor had contributed while assisting Sanjay Leela Bhansali on the film.

Amitabh Bachchan recollects his time while working on Black

The first question presented to Lalit Kumar was related to Amitabh Bachchan’s film Black. The contestant went on to laud Mr. Bachchan’s performance in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. This made the host talk about his film at length. He stated, “Black was an intriguing and amusing experience for me. People feel I am being modest, but honestly, the writer of the film is a bigger star. I would give all credit to Bhansali for the film. He deserves all the applause for it, not us.”

Furthermore, Sr. Bachchan made a revelation and said that Ranbir Kapoor was the one behind training the girl who played younger Rani Mukherjee in the film. He quoted, “He wasn’t a famous actor then and was an assistant to Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Even Anil Kapoor’s daughter, Sonam Kapoor who is now a star was assisting with Ranbir. Both of them were given the task of training the young actress.”

Catch a glimpse from the recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15:

Divulging on the challenges he faced while portraying the role of teacher to a blind person essayed by Rani Mukherjee in Black, the legendary actor stated, “I had to use hand gestures to make Rani Mukherjee’s character understand what I was telling her. But how would the audience get what I was saying? So, I had to mouth the dialogues and do hand gestures in sync to make it work.”

Amitabh Bachchan asked Lalit about his favorite film. He shared that he is a huge fan of the Batman trilogy by Christopher Nolan. The contestant also mentioned that though the trend of watching films in the theater has somehow been suppressed after the pandemic, he still likes to enjoy films in the cinema hall.



Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 airs every Monday-Friday at 9 p.m. on Sony Entertainment Television. It can also be streamed on the SonyLIV app.

