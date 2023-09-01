Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan reflects on 'babu-ji's inter-caste marriage, society's opposition

In the previous episodes of Kaun Banega Crorepati season 15, we saw contestant Varun Kesarwani walking away with a cash prize of Rs 12,50,000 after deciding to quit the game. The new episodes began with another fastest finger first and host Amitabh Bachchan welcomed new contestant Yojana Yadav on the hot seat. In the middle of the game, Big B recalled an incident from the past where people fought against his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan for believing in inter-caste marriage.

Amitabh Bachchan recalls the tough times of his father

As contestant, Yojana Yadav answered a question about politician Sarojini Naidu, Big B in a hesitant tone revealed to her and the audience how Sarojini Naidu used to be a big fan of his babuji (father). He said, “I am feeling quite nervous to say but she was actually a big fan of my father. The OG Don actor further looked back at the difficult times of his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan when society opposed him for having inter-caste marriage and Miss Naidu helped him with this problem. Big B revealed, “My father had done an inter-caste marriage and my mother belonged to a Sikh family and my family used to stay in Allahabad where getting married in an opposite caste was considered as a sin during those days. So during that time, there were many people who fought against my father for doing an inter-caste marriage and bringing his mother to Allahabad.”

The Sholay actor further added, “Sarojini Naidu was the first person to console and support my father when the entire society was against him. She decided to help him and later introduced him to Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru, then Prime minister of India who used to live in Anand Bhavan in Allahad in those days. I can still remember the way she had introduced my father to the Prime minister.”

The contestant Yojana Yadav plays the game well and later Big B praises her son for telling how his mother might’ve not spent quality time but definitely has a quality smile. Yojana manages to win Rs 6,40,000 but gives a wrong answer to the 12th question and thus she returns home with a prize money of 3,20,0000. The game ends for the day with new contestants lined up for the a new day.

Kaun Banega Crorepati’s upcoming episodes will be more thrilling. This season will have its first 1 crore winner Jaskaran who hails from Punjab. The show airs on weekdays at 9 pm on Sony TV.

