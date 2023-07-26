Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan refused to wear glasses during the first promo shoot

Kaun Banega Crorepati has been one of the most popular reality shows on the small screen. The game show has kept the audiences engaged with its format for almost twenty-three years now, fulfilling the dreams of many middle-class citizens. The host and legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan continues to keep this show entertained with his fabulous hosting skills and commanding screen presence. The die-hard fans of the show cannot keep calm as the fifteenth season of Kaun Banega Crorepati is all set to be premiered. The first promo of the season with the theme song composed by Rohan- Vinayak and Mr Bachchan’s powerful narration has left a profound impact on the audience. In a recent interview, producer Siddartha Basu talked about the challenges faced during the making of the show and how Big B himself wrote the script of the promo of the first season.

Host Amitabh Bachchan wrote the script for the first promo

Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 is gearing up for its release and the promo of the show was widely appreciated by the viewers. Siddartha Basu, the producer of the show sat down for a interview to reveal some interesting details about the promo shoot for the first season in London. The producer revealed,” He wrote the script which said Aap yaha , main yaha beech mein 15 saawal aur aap ban sakte hai crorepati.” On being asked about the shoot, Bsu revealed,” After the promo was released we worked on the show 3 months before its release, Mr Bachchan was using the teleprompter for the first time and he didn't wish to wear near and far-sighted glasses. He enquired if he could the small and bigger texts with one eye each. We informed him we would use bigger texts, that way he could read properly and also the teleprompter screen.”

The 68-year-old producer further added,” No one could have hosted this show better than Amitabh Bachchan, He took some time to make up his mind about entering TV and wanted to see the recording of the original show in London. Once he saw it, he decided to do KBC with one rider and there was no looking back which further raised the scale of other reality shows .”

Take a look at the promo for the new season

About Kaun Banega Crorepati 15.

The first musical promo of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 was released on 28 June. The season is titled “ Badal raha hai desh, Badal raha hai KBC’’. The premiere date is yet to be revealed and it will air every day on Sony Tv.

