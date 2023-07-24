Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan rehearsing 'again and again' for show? Shares PICS

Kaun Banega Crorepati has been one of the most popular reality shows on the small screen. The game show has kept the audiences engaged with its content for almost twenty-three years now to the extent of fulfilling the dreams of many middle-class citizens of the nation. The host and legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan continue to keep this show entertained with his fabulous hosting skills and a commanding screen presence. In the middle, superstar Shah Rukh Khan had too attempted to host this show but later Big B returned to take over. For the audiences, guests and makers truly believe that no one can host this show better than Amitabh Bachchan.

The fans of the quiz show are excited as the show is now gearing up for its 15th season. Additionally, every season, the show has come up with different and unique ideas for its introduction promo. This season, too it has come up with a fresh musical promo composed by the musical duo Rohan- Vinayak. Amitabh Bachan’s poetic narration of the lines ‘ Badal raha hai desh, badal raha hai Kaun Banega Crorepati with the signature KBC tune garnered a good response.

Amitabh Bachchan starts shooting for the show.

Kaun Banega Crorepati has been entertaining audiences for years now. Every year audience eagerly awaits the new season of the game show graced by host Amitabh Bachchan. The show has always fared well on the TRP charts. Apart from being a quiz show, it has also promoted relevant and important social issues through important social personalities from army men to sports personalities. The show manages to appeal to every section of the audience from the rich to the poor. Recently, host Amitabh Bachchan started shooting for the new season of the show. The 80-year-old took to his Twitter account to share a series of tweets and pictures from the sets. He captioned one picture as, “ Working at it, KBC prep’’. In another picture, he wrote,” Rehearsing again and again for KBC “.

Take a look at the tweets here

About Kaun Banega Crorepati 15.

The first musical promo of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 was released on 28 June. The season is titled “ Badal raha hai desh, Badal raha hai KBC’’. The premiere date is yet to be revealed and it will air every day on Sony Tv.

