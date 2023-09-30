Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan reminisces father-poet Harivansh Rai's final moments

Kaun Banega Crorepati is undoubtedly one of the best family shows. The host Amitabh Bachchan is always seen having a great time surrounded by his audience and contestants who share their admiration with him. The show has given many contestants to fulfill their dreams and many won the hearts of the people. The show has been continuously been a treat for the viewers and the actor himself acknowleged that his viewers are his best companions. Amitji in the show advised a contestant to watch movies as they have some valuable lessons about life.

Amitabh Bachchan talked about movies giving a life lessons

A contestant from Uttar Pradesh Bhavya Bansal won the chance to play the game with Amitji. On a question, Bhavya took a lifeline and won 10,000 rupees. Amitji then asked him that does he not watch movies and he answered that he doesn't like movies that much but only watches those that have something inspiring and educational like 3 Idiots and Mission Mangal.

Upon hearing this, Amitji told him that he should watch movies as there is always a win of good over evil. He shared a fact about his father and poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan. He said, "My father used to watch a lot of movies in his last few days. Sometimes one movie twice or thrice. One day I asked him why he watched a movie so many times, and he replied that he gets poetic justice in the movies. What I don't get in my entire life I get it in these three hours." He then advised him to watch movies as most of them a valuable lessons for viewers.

After posing another question to Bhavya, he got stuck again on the 80,000 rupees question but instead of taking a double dip withdrew from the show. He said that he had no idea and won 40,000 rupees in the game.

About the show

The actor has been hosting the show since the 2000s and since then the show has been a big hit among the audiences. People love the host because he interacts well with the contestants and is very popular with the audience. The Piku star also shares stories about his own life on the show, which the viewers enjoy.

ALSO READ: Kundali Bhagya written update, September 30: Karan is furious at Shaurya