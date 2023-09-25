Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan requests Zakir Khan for personal shayari performance

In the upcoming week of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 15, the show is set to light up with a perfect blend of laughter and knowledge, as two illustrious guests make their appearance. In tonight's episode, Khan Sir and Zakir Khan are going to come on the show. Amitabh Bachchan is seen teasing Zakir for his straightforwardness. In the promo, Amitabh Bachchan asks Zakir to recite poetry since he is a writer of some of his poetry and the comic gladly agrees to it.

Zakir Khan dedicates a Shayari to all the mothers

In the promo, the comic Zakir Khan is also accompanied by his parents. Upon request by Big B for a shayari, he narrates one for all of the mothers.

Have a look:

Amitji says,"Humare liye agar aap chota sa performance karde toh...badi kripa hogi.(If you can perform something for us, I'll be obliged)" Zakir says, "Ki khoya jisbhi rah mein Muje manzil pe ja khulli...dee ruswaiyan maine per mohobbat mujhe mili...aur jab jab baddua ne kaata hai mera raasta...mujhse bhi pehle meri maa ki duaaye nikili."

Fans had some amazing reactions to this. A fan wrote, "Kya bat hai" (Wow). Another fan penned, "Love you zakir bhai ." A fan commented, "aap se hamesha bahut kuch sekhne koo milta hai" (We always get to learn something from you). Another fan shared," Zakir bhai so happy for ur super success bhai."

In the previous episode, Jasnil Kumar won 1 crore on Kaun Banega Crorepati and played for 7-crore question. The contestant was super happy and got emotional after he won the prize money. Jasnil Kumar was gifted a jacket during the show.

