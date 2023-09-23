Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan reveals being 'scared' by lioness' encounter in Gir National Park

In the previous episode, the actor welcomed a young contestant on the hot seat. The contestant happens to be an MBBS student who played for 25 lakhs. The young student shared a conversation with Amitji where he told him about his life and his interest in wildlife. Upon listening to this, Amitji had some flashbacks to an incident relating to wildlife. Amitabh Bachchan some years back, was the brand ambassador for Gujarat Tourism and promoted many tourist destinations and the famous national park. He revealed a shocking experience on Kaun Banega Crorepati linked with Gir National Park.

Amitabh Bachchan opens up about his terrifying experience in Gir National Park

While the young student managed to have a good start on the show; Amitabh Bachchan chatted with the young fellow about his hobbies. He answered that he loves wildlife photography and even took photos and shared them with the actor. Upon seeing the pictures, the actor recalled a frightening experience when he was in Gir National Park in Gujarat. The actor said, "I had visited Gir and encountered a lioness who approached our car with her cubs. I was very terrified by this but she simply passed us. I asked my carmera guy did he captured the moment but he said that he was so terrified that he forgot to click."

Fans love to Amitabh Bachchan- Take a look

He also shared another anecdote with the audience. He said, "When I went to South Africa, an elephant approached our lane. I asked the driver to pass him but the driver refused. He said that we must wait till the elephant passes as a respect. Many cars stopped until the animal passed. One stupid fellow tried to pass him but was attacked by the elephant. We had to reverse about 4-5 Km as he charged towards us. Then a ranger created a divergence and the animal left."

He also shared his meeting with Dwight D. Eisenhower who was the 34th President of the United Nations and came to India around the 1950s. He saw them in the parade in Cannought Place in Delhi when the actor was young.

Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming projects

The veteran actor will be seen in Project K aka Kalki 2898 with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. He will also be part of Tiger Shroff starrer Ganpath.

ALSO READ: Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan hugs the contestant on behalf of his family