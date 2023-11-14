Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan reveals cycling from Delhi to Chandigarh for university admission

The recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 began with Amitabh Bachchan playing the fresh round of Fastest Fingers First and welcoming Shaikh Ajmat on the hot seat. While sharing a heartwarming conversation with the contestant, the host reminisced about his younger days and talked about his college life.

Amitabh Bachchan realized THIS after the first lecture of graduation

After getting emotional about his selection, Shaikh Ajmat who is a teacher by profession reaches the hot seat. He begins by sharing his experiences of coming to Mumbai for the first time. Post this, Amitabh Bachchan explains the rules of the game and begins the intriguing game.

Take a look at the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15:

Shaikh displays a strong game and answers all questions of the first padav (round) without using any helpline. He then shares a funny story of how his wife keeps complaining to him. To this, Sr Bachchan advises the contestant to spend more time with his better half and refrain from shying away from expressing his true feelings for her.

As the game progresses, Shaikh Ajmat faces the 10th question for Rs 3,20,000. It was as follows: Which of these names did the Greek explorer Megasthenese use for a historic work in India? The participant answers the question correctly and completes the second round.

Moving forward, Shaikh indulges in an interesting conversation with Mr Bachchan. He shares that though he teaches all the subjects, Maths is his favorite. He mentioned how he keeps trying new tricks to make the subject easy for kids. Shaikh Ajmat even demonstrates one of his Maths tricks leaving the host stunned. Amitabh Bachchan then asks him, “Where were you in 1965 when I was studying Maths? I didn’t learn anything from it. Maybe you weren’t even born then.”

Continuing the same, the Goodbye actor shared that he wasn’t getting admission for graduation. He states, “Someone told him that I would get admission in Chandigarh and so, I went to Chandigarh on cycle. Later, after searching a little more, I got admission in Delhi. I took BSc and the first lecture was enough for me to understand this wasn’t my forte. After mugging up guidebooks, I survived the three years and graduated in BSc.”

For the unversed, Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 airs every Monday-Friday at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.

ALSO READ: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 EXCLUSIVE: Urvashi Dholakia opens up on her first 'nerve-racking' performance