Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan reveals having hard time shooting for iconic Pag Ghunghroo song

Kaun Banega Crorepati's Family Special Week is all about fun and family bonding. Contestants will play the game with their family members, and Amitabh Bachchan will be seen sharing interesting tidbits from his own life experiences with them. This is sure to be an exciting week for viewers, as they will get to see a different side of Bachchan and learn more about the families who are participating in the show. In the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan shared an exciting incident with the Maurya family who got an audio question. The audio question was based on Amitji's iconic song from Namak Halal, Pag Ghunghroo

Amitabh Bachchan had a hard time with his song from Namak Halal

The legendary actor shared having a hard time performing the song. He said, " The time when I was working, my situation at that time was very hard. I can't dance and this is the truth. I got heavily scolded by my dance teacher. They were making me do this and that step. Humari halat hi kharab ho gayi..."(I was very exhausted.) This song is still one of the iconic songs of the 70's.

The family quit the game at Rs.12,50,000. In the next set of Fastest Finger First, the Chattopadhyay family won the chance to play with Big B. They played for Rs.40,000 and became the rollover contestants for tonight's episode.

About Kaun Banega Crorepati

Kaun Banega Crorepati has given a lot of contestants to live their dreams and make them come true. The previous week in Kaun Banega Crorepati, the nine forms of Goddess Durga were dedicated to women. One of the guests was Dil Dhadkane Do actress Shefali Shah and social worker Hare Ram Pandey. He has fathered more than 20 girl children, who were abandoned and left to die by their own families. Stay tuned to know more.

