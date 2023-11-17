Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan reveals he doesn’t argue with Bengalis; here’s why

The recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 saw a contestant from West Bengal named Alolika making it to the hot seat. Besides attempting questions confidently in the beloved quiz-based show, the participant had a fun banter with Amitabh Bachchan and it was something unmissable.

Amitabh Bachchan reveals why he doesn’t argue with Bengalis

After successfully answering initial questions without the use of any helpline, Alolika reaches a stage where she is asked a question worth Rs 80,000. She doesn’t have any idea of the answer and hence takes the Audience Poll lifeline.

Alolika uses another helpline on her next question and says that after completing the first padav, she would like to go home. On hearing this, Amitabh Bachchan gets a little shocked and says, “I would like to ask the viewers and audience, till date have you ever seen any such contestant who wants to leave the game? You are incredible. People struggle hard to come here and earn the most amount of money. You want to go home quickly.”

The participant came with a witty reply and stated that according to her, all those who sit in front of Mr Bachchan on the hot seat are crorepatis as he is one in crores.

Sr. Bachchan is impressed by Alolika’s response and goes on to reveal from his personal experience that one should not argue with Bengalis. He hints at his wife Jaya Bachchan and quotes, “I know the condition of my house. It is exactly like this. You can never argue with Bengalis. They are always ready with an answer.”

Furthermore, the 81-year actor and the participant also discuss the fun incident about the latter’s flight experience and hotel stay.

As the game progresses, Alolika manages to answer all the questions of Super Sandook correctly and chooses to revive her Video Call a Friend lifeline. She then faces a question worth Rs 25 lakhs. It was as follows: Which queen was the inspiration behind the creation of Shalimar, one of the most famous perfumes from the 20th century? The contestant decides to quit the game but on the host’s insistence, she takes a wild guess on option A) Mumtaz Mahal and it is indeed the right answer. She takes home Rs 12,50,000.

