Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan reveals how actors recall unfortunate incidents to get emotional

Kaun Banega Crorepati has been attracting viewers with its mindful content for the last two decades. The show which is hosted by Amitabh Bachchan is currently airing its 15th season. While the questions asked in the show provide knowledgeable insight into various subjects, the cheerful conversations between the contestants and the host make it an even more interesting watch. Recently, Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 is running the family week. It began with the appearance of a trio from Silvassa - Manohar Koshti, Devendra Yawker, and Bhargesh Koshti. They took home Rs 12,50,000.

The latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 saw The Bol Bachchan’s from Kalyan, Maharastra making it to the hot seat. They reached the stage in a joyful mood. Big B introduced the three brothers Birendra Kapwan, Devendra Juyal, and Jeetendra Kapwan through a video. Later, Devendra mimicked Bollywood stars like Mithun Chakraborty and Rajkumar. He got praise from the host as well as the audience for his talent.

Devendra Juyal went on to share that he has always been fond of making people laugh. He also recalled a unique story when he was Muqaddar Ka Sikandar in 9th standard and wondered how Amitabh Bachchan cried so much in the climax scene.

The contestant stated, “In the last scene, I used to think that it is normal how people laugh on screen, but how can they bring tears in their eyes all of a sudden. At that time, I was not aware that actors use glycerin. I watched the scene repeatedly so many times. I enacted that scene on stage during college without glycerin and won awards for it. From that day, I consider you Dronacharya and myself your student.”

On hearing this, the Don actor disclosed that actors do not always necessarily use glycerin to bring tears in emotional scenes. Sometimes, they recollect bad and unfortunate incidents from their real life to become emotional.

He added, “But there are times when we have to redo the scenes because of someone else’ fault. In that case, we can’t cry back-to-back to bring the same emotions, so we use glycerin.”

Talking about the game of The Bol Bachchan, the trio became rollover contestants. By the end of the episode, they won Rs 20,000.

