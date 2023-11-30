Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan reveals how he would pay the price for brother Ajitabh’s mischiefs

Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 is currently hosting Juniors Special Week. The recent episode of the show began with rollover participant Aniruddh Sahu. Besides playing the quiz-based game, host Amitabh Bachchan engaged in an interesting conversation with the contestant. They both fondly recalled their childhood days and shared funny anecdotes.

Amitabh Bachchan discloses he would get scolded for his brother Ajitabh’s mischiefs

The latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 kicked off with Aniruddh Sahu from Bhopal continuing the game on the hot seat. The class 10 student managed to answer a few questions correctly without using any helplines. He took the help of two lifelines- Gyanastra (Flip The Question) and Ask The Expert for Rs 3,20,000. Aniruddh then played Super Sandook where he won Rs 70,000. However, instead of depositing the amount in his bank account, he chose to revive Ask The Expert helplines.

Before proceeding further in the game, Big B asked the participant about what he disliked the most. To this, Aniruddh Sahu replied, ‘Being a younger sibling’. Explaining his reason for the same, the junior contestant said that his parents always assign him work even if his elder brother is sitting idle. “My brother is allowed to go out but when I ask for permission from my parents, they create a courtroom in the house. They feel I am too young to go out with my friends. However, they also call me a grown-up as per their own convenience,” he added.

Amitabh Bachchan then reminisced about his own childhood days with his brother Ajitabh Bachchan who is five years younger than him. He revealed, "Agar chota joh hai woh gadbadi kare toh maar humko padti thi. Samjhate bhi the ke jab tumne dekha hoga ke ye galat kaam kar raha hai toh roka kyu nahi isliye tumko maar padega. Iss tarah se aage peeche hota rehta hai (I would get beaten up for my younger brother’s mistakes. They would tell me that if I had seen him doing wrong things, why didn’t I stop him. This keeps happening)."

Mr. Bachchan told Aniruddh that when he grows up, he will definitely recall these moments. So, he shouldn’t feel bad about it and consider all this as a part of training. Aniruddh Sahu took home Rs 6,40,000.

