Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan reveals name with which he addresses Jaya Bachchan; Find out

The recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 began with the host Amitabh Bachchan welcoming Sujit Kumar from Bihar to the hot seat. He displayed a confident game and also engaged in an interesting conversation with the legendary actor.

Amitabh Bachchan talks about wife Jaya Bachchan

Sujit introduced himself as a driver who is preparing for the Bihar Public Service Commission. He tells the host that he calls his wife Madam Ji as he has become habitual of it. On hearing this, Amitabh sir reveals that he also used to call his better half Madam earlier. He states, “Hum bhi pehle kabhi kabhi madam istemaal kia karte the. Kaam ke time aasan ho jata tha. Jaise arre madam ji zara yahan aaiye toh.” Sujit then asks the iconic actor how he addresses Jaya Bachchan now. To this, Big B discloses that he now calls her Devi Ji.

Take a look at the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15:

Soon after, Sujit Kumar begins the game and plays smoothly without using any helpline till he faces a question for Rs 40,000. It was as follows: According to the 2021 assessment, which of these Indian states had the least forest cover as a percentage of area? Sujit chooses option A) Rajasthan selected through an audience poll and wins the amount.

Moving forward, the contestant gets candid with the host and shares his love story with him. He tells the Shahensha actor that he met his wife at a coaching center during his final year and fell in love with her at first sight. As the game progresses and Sujit wins Rs 3,20,000, the host informs him about Super Sandook. The contestant asks the host to meet him over coffee or tea if he answers all questions from the round correctly. Amitabh Bachchan gives a shocking look to him. Sujit Kumar manages to play the round successfully and chooses to revive his Audience Poll lifeline.

The next question for Rs 6,40,000 appears on screen. It was as follows: Which of these legendary playback singers passed away while in the USA in concerts? Sujit selects the right option C) Mukesh. The participant gets confused on the next question worth Rs 12,50,000 and decides to quit the game. He takes home Rs 6,40,000.

