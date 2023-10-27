Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan reveals Waheeda Rehman is his ‘favorite’; adds ‘I am her big fan'

Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 has been keeping the audiences hooked to their TV screens. Currently, the show is airing its Family Week. During this, family members from a particular family appear on the hot seat together. The latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 saw rollover contestants The Bol Bachchans - Birendra Kapwan, Devendra Juyal, and Jeetendra Kapwan from Maharashtra. Along with the powerful display of the game, they also shared hearty conversations with Big B. During one such interaction, Amitabh Bachchan opened up about his fondness for veteran star Waheeda Rehman.

Amitabh Bachchan calls Waheeda Rehman ‘kind hearted’ and ‘very simple’

After winning Rs 40,000 successfully, The Bol Bachchans were presented with a question worth Rs 80,000. They were asked which veteran actress of films like Pyaasa and Guide received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2023. The correct answer was Waheeda Rehman. Big B then went on to talk about the iconic actress. Amitabh Bachchan expressed his fondness for Waheeda Rehman and called her an incredible artist. He also said that she should have received the honor way before.

Sr Bachchan stated, “She is my favorite and I am her big fan. I was fortunate enough to work with her. She is kind hearted, very simple and never makes anyone feel she’s such a huge star.”

Here’s a glimpse of a recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15

In the previous episode, Devendra had told the host that he had faced a lot of humiliation from everyone due to his craze for the show. He also disclosed that he lied to his family that he was going to Nashik for an event and not Kaun Banega Crorepati 15. On hearing this, Mr Bachchan makes a surprise call to Devendra Juyal’s wife. She doesn’t believe at first that she is talking to the megastar. But later, when she realizes that it is indeed the Don actor, she begins complaining to him about her husband. Devendra’s wife also asks him to get Gold jewelry for her.

The Bol Bachchans win Rs 25,00,000

Talking about their game, the trio of The Bol Bachchans faced a question related to the Olympic Games for Rs 50,00,000 when they decided to quit the game. The question was which of the sporting events has not featured in some editions of modern summer Olympic games. The contestants tried to answer it with lifeline Phone A Friend but nothing helped. The correct option was Archery. At this moment, they made up their minds to quit the game and take home Rs 25,00,000.

For the unversed, Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 is hosted by Amitabh Bachchan and airs every Monday to Friday at 9 PM on Sony Entertainment Television.

ALSO READ: 'I was intentionally triggering her': Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar gets Abhishek Kumar in trouble; Watch