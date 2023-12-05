Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan reveals why he doesn’t let Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta do skydiving

The recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 saw the journey of two contestants- homemaker Sonal Mahnot from Guwahati, Assam, and student Aakash Patidar from Jaura, Madhya Pradesh on the hot seat. While talking to Aakash, host Amitabh Bachchan revealed the reason for not allowing his children Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan to go skydiving.

Amitabh Bachchan shares his fears related to skydiving

The latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 began with contestant Sonal Mahnot. Post her segment, after playing a fresh round of Fastest Fingers First, Amitabh Bachchan invites Aakash Patidar to the hot seat. During his interaction with the host, Aakash revealed that he has been following the show since he was in grade 7. He would note down all questions from the show and try to answer them on his own.

While talking about his bucket list, Aakash Patidar said that he wanted to go skydiving and got a chance to do the same but his mother didn’t allow him. Hearing this, the Shahenshah actor spoke in favor of Aakash’s mother and quoted, “I am also a father and when my kids Abhishek and Shweta came to me for the same, I didn’t allow them. It is so scary and risky. They tell me there is training and safety precautions. Parachute na khule toh? Jaan bhuj kar risk thodi na lena hai.” He advised the contestant to dive in the sea instead and hunt for fish.

Take a look at the recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15:

During the interaction with Sr Bachchan, the contestant also shared that he aspires to become an IFS officer as he is quite inclined toward International relations. He also mentioned how he wants to make citizens aware of rules that come under the national and international relations of the country.

Meanwhile, the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 began with Big B asking Sonal Mahnot a question on Shah Rukh Khan’s film Jawan. She managed to answer it correctly and went on to share her fondness for King Khan. Sonal said that she got a chance to come on stage and share screen with Mr. Bachchan but she is a huge fan of SRK. She expressed her admiration for Shah Rukh Khan’s dimples, eyes, and iconic poses.

Sonal Mahnot uses two of her lifelines- Call a Friend and Double Dip for a question worth Rs 3,20,000 but fails to answer it correctly. She takes home Rs. 10,000.

Speaking of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15, the show airs every Monday to Friday at 9 pm on SonyTV. It also streams on the SonyLIV app.

