Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan says he has to put a lot of makeup, ‘There are 12 people in my team’

The recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 saw Amitabh Bachchan host a law student, Kanak Gupta from Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, on the hotseat. Besides playing the game, the host engaged in a fun conversation with the participant and discussed putting on a lot of makeup for the show.

Amitabh Bachchan’s interaction with the contestant

After playing Fastest Fingers First, Kanak Gupta, who aspires to be a judge, was welcomed on the hot seat. She hugged Amitabh Bachchan before taking the seat. Sharing about what inspires her to become a judge, the participant said that she lost her father in a car accident 12 years ago and it took her 8 years to get the claim for the same. She stated, “In our country, there are more cases and less judges. I want to become a judge and give justice to people. I get my motivation from my mother.”

Kanak Gupta faced her first question for Rs 1000 and it was related to makeup. She managed to answer it correctly. Big B then went on to praise her glowing skin. To his compliment, the contestant mentioned that she was wearing makeup for the first time. “KBC did my makeup,” said Kanak. Mr. Bachchan replied, “It didn’t seem so. I was about to tell you that you have very good skin.” He also revealed that he is required to put on a lot of makeup. Sr. Bachchan stated, “One hour to apply, one and a half hours to take it off. But this is our industry. There is an entire makeup department of 12 people. There’s someone to fix my hair, nose and other body parts.”

About Kaun Banega Crorepati 15

Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 is hosted by the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. The current season of the show has been launched with some changes in the format. A round called Super Sandook has been added. It allows the candidates to retrieve the lifeline that they might have lost during the game. Another element called Desh Ka Sawal has been included to bring in more participation from the audience.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 airs every Monday-Friday at 9 p.m. on SonyTV. You can also stream it on the SonyLIV app.

