Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan says his angry young man image helped eradicate polio in India; here's how

Kaun Banega Crorepati season 15 has been making all the headlines for some or the other reason. The audience is enjoying the upgraded and updated version of the quiz game reality show. There are some new twists brought into the quiz game reality show. Host and legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan has returned with an upgrade in his fashion game and hosting skills. In the latest episodes, he shared with the audience how his angry young man image helped in the polio campaign.

Amitabh Bachchan’s angry young man image helped in a good cause

In the latest episodes of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15, during a special round for the audience, a lady manages to answer questions related to polio and succeeds in winning the hamper. This caused host Amitabh Bachchan to reveal an interesting secret on how his 70s angry young man image helped in the polio campaign as he said , “It was an honor to play a part in the polio campaign. We worked really hard for 8 years putting a lot of effort. I remember the creative director Piyush Pandey had told me that just requesting polio drops is not really working and I should instead get angry. He said I have an angry young man image in my movies so I obviously will always remain angry. However, that is not the case and I was told to bring my angry young man image in the next campaign. He told me to scold others in my next campaign as initially when we began this campaign it was not successful.”

Take a look at the promo of the show

Big B further added, “A WHO representative had paid a visit to India and invited me to the United States for a felicitation program. The WHO representative who was a lady told me at the same time that when she had visited a village her mother had told her that she had given the drops on time. She also revealed that earlier she was not giving the polio drops but the moment she saw me getting angry she decided to give the drops. At times, these unique ideas worked in our favor.”

More about the show

The upcoming episodes of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 will be more exciting. Currently, Yogesh Kalra is on the hot seat and has already won Rs 25,00,000. The latest episodes air on weekdays at 9 pm on Sony Tv.

