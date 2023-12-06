Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan says popcorn at multiplexes is expensive because of THIS reason

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan is back on television screens with Kaun Banega Crorepati 15. The actor is loved by the audience for his exceptional hosting skills. In the recent episode, he welcomed contestant Sevak Gopaldas Vithaldas, the youngest principal at Government Primary School in Godhra, Gujarat.

During his candid conversation in the episode, the actor shared with the contestant why he thinks popcorn in multiplexes is expensive.

Amitabh Bachchan on why popcorn in multiplexes is expensive

In episode 82, Sevak Gopaldas Vithaldas won the fastest finger in the first round. He took the hot seat, and the Rs 1,000 question had popcorn as one of the options. Big B asked the 26-year-old if he had eaten popcorn, and he said, "It is corn before it pops."

To this, the contestant replied that multiplexes sell popcorn at steep prices, which is very costly. Hearing the response, Amitabh Bachchan said, "Can I tell you something, sir? It has become a habit. You're watching a film, and you munch on popcorn. 'Whoa!' Then you eat another one. It goes on and on. It does not end."

Check out the video here:

He continued, "This is why they have increased the price. You need to tell them in advance what size you want. You get a huge tub, also. It is for the lovers. You keep it between you two. You keep offering it to her. And both eat from the same tub! At times, both reach out for the popcorn together. It's a nice excuse to hold hands,"

Advertisement

In the same episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15, the Bollywood superstar also asked the contestant about what he does in his free time. The contestant replied, "The way they show Hanumanji in Ramayan flying. I sleep on the floor and show how he flies."

To this, the actor shared important knowledge and warned why kids should know the difference between stunts and reality. "I would want to give a disclaimer to everyone. So all these superheroes who fly onscreen in movies - it is all stunt. Kids believe that it is true. I feel bad to say, but once I saw a small kid standing on the window's edge, and he tried to fly. They see those pictures and think that is it. They must be taught it is not safe," concluded Amitabh Bachchan.

ALSO READ: Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan shares cute anecdote as he hosts grandson Agastya on the show