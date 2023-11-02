Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan says THIS about loud noise of car and bike

The recent episode from Family Week of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 saw the host Amitabh Bachchan discussing his love for bikes and cars. It began with Sr Bachchan calling Zindadill Parampills- Ashish, Tejal and Anne to the hot seat after they successfully answered the Fastest Fingers First.

Amitabh Bachchan says he enjoys the loud noise of car and bike

The latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 witnessed a trio named Zindadill Parampills- Ashish, a mechanical engineer, Tejal, a homemaker and Anne, a Principal making it to the hot seat. They easily answered all the questions of first padav without using any helpline. Post this, the 6th question worth Rs 20,000 came and it made the host share his hidden passion.

The question was as follows: Who became the Formula 1 champion for the third year in a row in 2023? The options were as follows:

Lewis Hamilton Sergio Perez Carlos Stainz Max Verstappen

The contestants chose option D and won the amount. Soon after, Ashish’s sister Anne and wife Tejal mentioned how Ashish and their sons are diehard fans of F1. Anne revealed that when they were in college she would never get a chance to watch TV on Sunday as Ashish is a big fan of Michael Schumacher. She also shared that now Ashish’s sons have got addicted to F1 and to escape the noise in their house, she and Tejal go out somewhere whenever an F1 Race happens.

On hearing Ashish’s love for F1 races, the Don actor said that though women find it annoying, the noise of bikes and cars is loved by men. He also disclosed that he is fond of the noise that comes when we accelerate as it energizes him and gives a sense of pride. The episode ends with Zindadill Parampills answering all questions of Super Sandook correctly and reviving their lifeline Video call a family friend.

About Kaun Banega Crorepati

Kaun Banega Crorepati is the official Hindi adaptation of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? Amitabh Bachchan is hosting the show for the 14th time. Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 airs every Monday to Friday at 9 p.m. on Sony Entertainment Television.

