Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan shares core childhood memory; says 'A frog came onto my hand...'

With another episode dropped yesterday, Amitabh Bachchan shared another childhood memory with the audience. The legendary actor has hosted the show for the past 15 years and has always enlightened the audience with his experiences, some back story of his evergreen songs, or beautiful poetry by his late father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan. The spectators and the contestants find his story very intriguing.

In the recent episode, the Piku actor took the audience back to memory lane. He spoke about a frog that was intended to be a hot-seat contestant while answering a question.

Amitabh Bachchan shares a frog encounter

In the recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, a contestant Ishita Goyal, who was playing the game answered a question about an animal that catches its prey with its tongue and she answered frog with a lifeline and won 3,000 cash prize. The actor told the viewers about his childhood experience back in Allahabad(now known as Prayagraj).

The actor said- “When I was small in Allahabad we used to sleep outside during summers as it was very hot and my hand was strangling away from my bed. Suddenly, a frog came onto my hand and he thought that it was an animal and he removed his tongue out to eat, that is when I understood that a frog usually removes his tongue to fetch something. Since then I have never removed my hands outside, have always put them in my pockets.”

He also mentioned that Haldi has good medicinal properties. He said that if a person takes haldi in water and drinks it regularly that person will have great health. He even said- "Why am I saying this to you is because I take it every day before bed.'

The contestant won 3,20,000 from the show. Later with another round of fastest finger first Shubham Gangrade wins the chance to sit on the hot seat.

Advertisement

Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming projects

The veteran actor will be seen in Project K aka Kalki 2898 with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.