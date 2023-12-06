Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan shares cute anecdote as he hosts grandson Agastya on the show

In the upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15, Amitabh Bachchan will welcome the team of the upcoming film The Archies. The movie will mark the debut of Big B’s grandson, Agastya Nanda, in the industry.

The cast of Archies, which includes Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Dot, and Yuvraj Menda, along with director Zoya Akhtar, will be on the hot seat to respond to the quiz questions in the upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15. During a conversation, host Amitabh Bachchan will recollect a funny anecdote from his grandson Agastya’s childhood.

Amitabh Bachchan recalls the cute story of Agastya Nanda

The game of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 begins with Suhana Khan coming on the hot seat. The host asks Suhana what her father Shah Rukh Khan said to her about Big B when she told them about her gracing the show. In her reply, the young actress replies, “I just want to remind you that you have played his father’s role in many films. So, please ask me easy questions.”

After having a fun banter with Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan called the boys- Agastya Nanda, Yuvraj Menda, and Mihir Ahuja—to the hot seat. Before starting the game, Agastya asks for a glass of water. Seeing this, Sr. Bachchan states, “I haven’t even asked any question and he is already thirsty).”

Here’s a glimpse from latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15:

Amitabh Bachchan then goes on to share a funny anecdote from his grandson Agastya Nanda’s childhood. He quotes, “Once, Agastya’s parents went on a foreign trip and left him with me. They live in Delhi and so, when he came to Mumbai, I took him out in the car to see the city. From the minute he sat in the car, he kept saying, ‘I want to go to Delhi’. We convinced him and brought him back home. After some time, he came with all his packed bags on his shoulder. When I asked him what he is doing, he said, ‘I am going to Delhi.’ In the end, I had to call his parents and tell them about their son’s wish to go back to Delhi. They had to come back.”

For the uninitiated, Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 airs every Monday to Friday at 9 p.m. on Sony Entertainment Television. You can also stream it on the SonyLIV app.

