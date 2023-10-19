Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan shares his Myasthenia gravis experience after Shridey Wankhede’s inspiring journey

In his remarkable journey on Kaun Banega Crorepati 15, Shridey Wankhede experienced a gamut of emotions, showcasing unwavering determination and resilience. After securing the first prize of Rs 3,20,000, Shridey’s journey took an exciting turn, with six correct answers leading to the revival of his Audience Poll lifeline.

With the stage set, Amitabh Bachchan presented a pivotal question worth Rs 12,50,000: "The Padshahnama by Abdul Hamid Lahori is a chronicle of whose reign?" The options, including Bahadur Shah Zafar, Allauddin Khilji, Shah Jahan, and Tipu Sultan, posed a formidable challenge.

Watch it here:

Shridey's decision to use the Video Call a Friend lifeline proved decisive, leading to the selection of Shah Jahan and a triumphant victory. However, the journey took an unexpected turn when he faced a question worth Rs 25 lakhs about a mathematician's tragic fate. Despite seeking guidance from the Audience Poll, uncertainty led Shridey to quit, only to realise his guess was correct later.

The Power of Resilience and Support

Shridey's journey was not just about answering questions; it was a testament to the resilience and the critical role that support systems play. He candidly shared his battle with disability and depression, highlighting the unwavering support of his family, particularly his wife, Jaya.

Amitabh Bachchan's Personal Touch

Amitabh Bachchan, deeply touched by Shridey's account, shared his experience with Myasthenia gravis, a muscle disorder, and how filmmaker Manmohan Desai's optimism and support pulled him through challenging times. His story underscored the importance of staying positive in the face of adversity.

Amitabh Bachchan's tribute to Jaya's steadfast support underscored the strength of Naari Shakti (women's power), emphasising the need to recognise and encourage the immense potential that women bring to the table. In the end, Shridey's journey was more than a quiz show; it was a celebration of resilience, support, and the power of empowerment.

About Kaun Banega Crorepati 15

Kaun Banega Crorepati season 15 , hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, has captured the hearts of audiences with its resounding success. The charismatic host is adored for his captivating conversations with contestants and his deep connection with the audience.

ALSO READ: Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan recalls college days while Mousumee Paul shines