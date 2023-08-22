Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan shares how he and his son Abhishek Bachchan react when they are stuck in a problem

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 15 has opened up to much love from the audiences. Keeping up with the changing times the makers have introduced some new twists and changes in the game to keep the audience engaged. The recent episodes of the quiz game reality show were really enjoyable with the entry of host Amitabh Bachchan’s son Abhishek Bachchan who had joined in to promote his latest release. Post his exit, we saw Big B opening up about the bond that he shares with his son with a contestant Kunal Sinh Dodia and how they react when they are stuck in a problem.

Amitabh Bachchan talks about his bond with his son Abhishek Bachchan

In the latest episodes of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 15, a contestant named Kunal Sinh Sodia asks Senior Bachchan about his equation with Junior Bachchan to which he replied that they are friends and communication has always been a key to this friendship between them. He also added how Abhishek shops for Amitabh's shoes too, giving the adage of filling up the father's shoes an apt meaning. He also shared as to how the nature of their relationship is different from the ones he shares with other members of the family.

“I have always considered Abhishek a friend. If we are stuck in a problem we always decide to communicate with each other. This is how our bond is. There is an old saying that when a son starts wearing a father’s shoes so that is how we became friends wearing the same shoe size. So, all my shoes are taken by him because it fits me really well. I cannot talk to any other family member like the way I talk to him. I even believe that it is the same with him too. We often talk to each other really freely and frankly.”

1 month free Apple Music subscription

Advertisement

Take a look at the promo of the show

In the previous episodes, Junior Bachchan had come to Kaun Banega Crorepati season 15 with his co-star Saiyami Kher and director R Balki to promote their film Ghoomer. We saw the cool father-son duo engaging in some fun banter which went on to become even more entertaining for the audience. We even saw Junior B taking over his father’s chair and deciding to quiz him with some interesting questions. He even started teasing Senior Bachchan with some confusing yet funny questions about finding the real Paa in their 2008 film Paa. Abhishek even revealed the love he and his father have for football. He even said that they are big-time Chelsea team supporters and that his father’s commentary on the game is unmissable.

Advertisement

More about the show

Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 premiered on 14 August 2023. The show has returned with an upgrade and update which is also reflected on host Amitabh’s Bachchan style. The show airs every Monday to Friday at 9 pm on Sony Tv.

ALSO READ: Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami Bijlani's throwback photo of young love will melt hearts