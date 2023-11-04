Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan shares father Harivansh Rai Bachchan translated Shakespeare's plays

The recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 began with Wagle Ki Duniya’s Wagle family appearing on the show and wrapping up the Family Special Week. They successfully completed the first padav. The host and the contestants then engage in a conversation about literature after a question related to the greatest English writer, William Shakespeare appears on the screen.

Amitabh Bachchan shares his favorite adaptation of Hamlet

The latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 saw Wagle Ki Duniya’s Wagle family- Sumeet Raghavan, Pariva Pranati and Bharati Achrekar making it to the hot sofa. After completing the first padav, Sr Bachchan puts forward the eighth question worth Rs 80,000 to them. It was as follows: Claudius, Ophelia and Horatio are characters in which of these plays of Shakespeare? The correct answer was Hamlet. Sumeet chose the right option and therein began a discussion on Shakespeare.

The host shared details about Hamlet and disclosed that his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan who was also a famous poet had translated famous 5 plays by Shakespeare including Macbeth, Hamlet, Othello, King Lear, and others. Furthermore, Amitabh Bachchan mentioned that his favorite adaptation of Hamlet is the Russian one. He stated, “They have portrayed it in Hamlet’s palace. There is a grand party. People are dancing, some are getting cosy and amidst all this, Hamlet is sitting alone in a corner. He is silently passing through the crowd and then the off-sound comes with iconic dialogue ‘To be or not to be’. The adaptation is surreal.”

Wagles move ahead in the game and win Rs, 70,000 in Super Sandook. They revive their lifeline Audience Poll and post that, they are asked a question for Rs 12,50,000 which they answer correctly. Then appears a question worth Rs 25,00,000. It was as follows: Motphran, a war memorial in Shillong, was erected in honor of the 26th Khasi Labour Corps who served in which country during World War I? The options were:

Germany France Italy Austria

Take a glimpse of latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15

Wagles got a little confused and decided to quit. However, Pariva had the intuition that France was the correct option. After they made the decision to quit, the Piku actor revealed that France was indeed the correct choice.

ALSO READ: 'I have been busy with other things': Erica Fernandes shares heartfelt post about her social media detox