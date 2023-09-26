Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan shares memories of his parents with Khan Sir and Zakir Khan

The latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati kicked off in grand fashion, featuring esteemed guests from both the entertainment and education sectors, Zakir Khan and Khan Sir. Both guests were deeply moved by their interaction with Amitabh Bachchan and participated in the game to support an NGO foundation. Throughout the show, they candidly shared their personal journeys, highlighting the challenges they faced and the heartwarming acceptance they received from the public. Amid the engaging conversation, Amitabh Bachchan also reminisced about a significant childhood memory with his parents.

Amitabh Bachchan shares an anecdote about his parents

Zakir Khan shared about his life struggle when he used to live in Delhi and how his parents trusted him with what he wanted to do. Amitabh Bachchan also shared a small memory with them. He said, "Back in the day both my parents used to earn 500 rupees and when I was born, they brought me home wrapped in a cloth called gudri often referred to as Gudri ka laal. So whenever I or my kids feel bad or do not have a good day I tell them that if not then wrap me in that cloth and set me off (meaning that if god forbid they didn't have money for a proper pyre, then just wrap me to this cloth as it will be a full circle)."

The guests share their struggles

Both guests shared their life struggles and now people respect them. Zakir Khan almost lived for 2 years in Delhi without a job and much food. He even mentioned that his best friend Vishwas and he were used to roam and see every corner of Delhi. They used to eat one time and then explore Delhi. Khan sir shared that before he had 1 crore students to teach; he was not at all interested in teaching or studying but his life took a turn when the lockdown happened and he started teaching online and then more students joined him.

One of the video footage showed that one of his students became a police officer, another became a navy officer and many students shared their life-transforming because of Khan sir. Khan sir rejected an offer of 107 crore only to make students educated without any extra penny.

