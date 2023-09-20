Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan shares ‘moment of pride and joy’ donning ‘veshti’ on show

Kaun Banega Crorepati continues to enthrall audiences across the nation, with the iconic Amitabh Bachchan at the helm. Big B is currently hosting the fifteenth season of the quiz-based show. Known for its riveting questions and heartwarming stories, the show has become a household favorite, blending knowledge with entertainment in a captivating manner. Recently, Big B shared a post on social media from the sets of the show that caught everyone's attention. He posted a picture of him wearing a 'veshti' (traditional attire for Tamil Nadu).

Amitabh Bachchan dons 'veshti' on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15

In a recent social media post that left fans both surprised and delighted, Amitabh Bachchan, the legendary host of the show, donned a traditional South Indian attire known as the 'veshti' while seated in the host's chair on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15. Sharing this culturally rich moment with his fans, Bachchan tweeted a photo of himself in the outfit and expressed his deep appreciation for the diverse and culturally rich heritage of India. In his tweet, the megastar wrote, "T 4774 - वेष्टि, धारण कर के KBC के मंच पर! 'पारंपरिक विविधिता, सांस्कृतिक विरासत, भारतीय परिधान', ये है भारत का गर्व" (Donning the 'veshti' on the KBC stage! 'Cultural diversity, heritage, and Indian attire' - this is India's pride).

Here's the tweet posted by Amitabh Bachchan!

Amitabh Bachchan reveals the inspiration on his blog post

In a heartwarming blog post shared on the same evening, Amitabh Bachchan revealed the inspiration behind his choice to wear the traditional Kerala attire. He spoke about the festive season, the celebration of Navratri, and the importance of uniting the rich tapestry of Indian culture and traditions. Bachchan shared his joy in showcasing different traditional wears from various parts of the country on the KBC platform. He wrote, "It is the season of festivity .. of Navratri .. of celebration .. of bringing together the variety of our ‘sanskaar’ संस्कार of our age old traditions and beliefs .. and in keeping with the diversity but in its unity .. we design the KBC with the different traditional wear from each part of the country ..and for me the 'veshti’ the traditional wear of Kerala .. a moment of pride and joy ..may there be peace and love and all the goodness to prevail on this celebratory day of the ganapati sthapana ..May HE keep us under his care , keep us protected ever .. and bless us all."

Netizens react

Netizens loved the look of the actor and commented with their compliments. One user wrote, "Sir, you appear good in every outfit. You are looking impressive in traditional attire vesti as well." Another commented, "You are the Pride of India Sir. Wish you Good Health."

