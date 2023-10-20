Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan shares unfulfilled Air Force dream

Kaun Banega Crorepati's latest episode unveiled astonishing revelations and an extraordinary participant Host Amitabh Bachchan welcomed senior accountant, Jeetendra Kumar from the Ministry of Communications. As the episode unfolded, The Don actor shared his own dream of joining the Air Force, which took an unexpected turn.

Amitabh Bachchan's Air Force Dream

In an engaging conversation, Amitabh Bachchan reminisced about his younger days and a strong desire to join the Air Force. He recounted how he even took exams for the National Defence Academy (NDA) in pursuit of this dream. The Piku star revealed, "I wanted to go into the Air Force, but nothing happened. When I went for the interview, they rejected me, saying that my legs were too long, making me ineligible for the Air Force."

Jeetendra, the contestant, shared his background, highlighting his interest in accounting and how it led him to his current position as a senior accountant. Despite his career in accounting, Jeetendra admitted, "I don't know accounting at all."

With the fascinating conversation setting the tone, the game commenced. Jeetendra confidently completed the initial rounds without relying on any lifelines, demonstrating his knowledge and composure.

The Decisive Question

Jeetendra faced a pivotal question worth Rs 3,20,000. The question was: "Since 1977, the Sahitya Akademi Award has also been given for works in which of these languages?" After careful consideration and eliminating options, Jeetendra chose option A (Nepali). The Shahenshah of Bollywood added an element of suspense before confirming Jeetendra's choice as correct, allowing him to advance further in the game.

Super Sandook Triumph

Jeetendra's journey continued with the Super Sandook round, where he answered eight questions correctly. Notably, contestants had the opportunity to revive lost lifelines, and Jeetendra became the first contestant to secure a winning amount of Rs 80,000 from Super Sandook.

In this enthralling episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 , viewers were not only immersed in the suspense and thrill of the game but also found themselves delving into the intriguing dreams and aspirations of both the legendary host, Amitabh Bachchan, and the remarkable contestant, Jeetendra Kumar.

