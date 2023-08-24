Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan showers praises on Shah Rukh Khan; says' Woh jab smile karte the..'

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 15 is getting interesting day by day. The makers have introduced some new twists and turns in the game to keep the audience engaged. The host and legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan too has upgraded his fashion game and hosting skills. In the recent episodes of the quiz game reality show, we will see Amitabh Bachchan getting into a fun banter with a contestant who is a die-hard Shah Rukh Khan fan. Big B even went to shower praises on King Khan and his experience working with him.

Amitabh Bachchan showers praise on Shah Rukh Khan

In the latest episodes of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15, a contestant named Aparna Singh from Lucknow expressed her admiration for superstar Shah Rukh Khan while answering a question about him. She even asked host Amitabh Bachchan if King Khan’s smile works on him as it does with his fans to which he replied, “Woh haste rehte hai hum gir jaate hai (He keeps smiling and I fall down) In whichever films I have worked with him, I have always lied down and worked. He is a very capable artist and I will even give your phone number to him. However, if you will get a reply from him or not that is not my responsibility. Whenever I meet him I will tell him about you. I will tell him that Aparna was praising you on the sets of KBC 15.”

1 month free Apple Music subscription

Advertisement

Take a look at the recent promo of KBC 15

The atmosphere becomes more fun with Aparna reciting the King of Romance’s popular dialogue from the film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, “Ek Tarfa Pyar Ki Keemat bahut strong hoti hai (The price of one-sided love is quite strong).” As the audience echoes in laughter, we see Aparna’s mother declaring her admiration and support for Big B as she says, “Sir ye Shah Rukh Khan ji ki fan hain aur hum aapke fan hai (She is Shah Rukh Khan’s sir’s fan and we are your fan). We see Senior Bachchan acknowledging his fan base and receiving a round of applause from the audience. Senior Bachchan humorously replies to the contestant, “You think I do not have any fans here. Your mother is my fan.”

Advertisement

More about KBC 15

Kaun Banega Crorepati returned with a 15th season on 14 August 2023. This season has introduced some twists and benefits for both the contestants and the audience. The latest episodes air on weekdays at 9 pm on Sony TV.

ALSO READ: Karan Kundrra pokes fun at Tejasswi Prakash’s cooking skills; says 'classes ki tumhe bohot zaroorat hai’