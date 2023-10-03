Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan spills gorgeous actress Waheeda Rahman's makeup hack; want to know?

Kaun Banega Crorepati is dedicating this week to mothers. All the contestants will be connoted with their mothers' names along with theirs. This week's first contestant Deepak Sahajwani who is an architect won the fastest finger first and played the game with Amitabh Bachchan. He played immensely well but could only win 3,20,000 on the show. He departed the show with a beautiful song dedicated to the nightingale of the Indian music industry, Lata Mangeshkar. He sang Lag Ja Gale in his way to tribute to the singer and also to all the mothers.

As another contestant won the second round of fastest finger first, Amitji revealed a fun fact about his former co-star and actress Wahida Rehmaan while posing a question to the contestant.

Legendary actress Wahida Rehman was one of the top actresses in the golden era of Bollywood. A senior station manager at Delhi Metro Richa Singh won her chance to play KBC with Amitabh sir. She expressed her desire to go on a shopping spree with him which the actor was surprised to hear.

While asking her a question; the actor suddenly shared an interesting anecdote about Delhi 6 actress Wahida Rehman. He shared that the actress used to own a makeup compact and used it for her makeup. He said, "Wahidaji used to have a small makeup compact that she used. She used to carry that with her every time in her purse and that was all she had as her vanity. Nowadays people use to have people for makeup and other things. They have a full-size mirror in front of them to see their outfits. I won't name them else they will catch hold of me. All of us have different habits."

Later on in the show, Richaji won 80,000 but unfortunately, she got the answer to the question wrong. She used two of her lifeline but still could not make out the correct answer. She won 10,000 on the show.

Currently, the actor is seen hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati but he will be seen in Ganpath, Kalki 2898 AD, and the Hindi remake of Intern. Kaun Banega Crorepati is one of the popular television shows since 2000.

