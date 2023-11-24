Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan talks about his crushes; says, ‘They are all beautiful’

The current week of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 is hosting kid participants from the age group of 8 to 15 years. The recent episode of the quiz-based show saw a boy from Vadodara, Gujarat named Atyukt Behuray making it to the hot seat. He engaged in a fun conversation with Amitabh Bachchan during his time in the game.

Amitabh Bachchan says he has a crush on all women

After Arjun Trambadiya’s exit, Big B plays Fastest Fingers First and welcomes a student of fifth standard, Atyukt Behuray to the hot seat.

As Atyukt Behuray’s sister accompanies him to the show, she tells Big B that her brother is the crush of many girls in school. When the host tries to question Atyukt about the same, he in turn asks him, “How many girls did you have a crush on, sir?” To this, Amitabh Bachchan replies, “I have a crush on all the women in this world. Because they all are beautiful. All ladies present here, I have a crush on all of you. All males here are friends.”

Take a glimpse of latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15:

During the show, the young contestant played the first question, and post that, the host went on to talk about his report card. Atyukt’s report card reveals that he is a fan of Korean cinema and also knows their language a bit. The child participant then talks about his aspirations and shares that he wants to join the Navy.

Opening up on the same, he says, “I’am a bit darpok (coward), so won’t become a soldier. I have a fear of heights, so I won't join the Air Force. In the Navy, I will be in the middle of water, so it will be less risky.” Mr. Bachchan applauds this reasoning.

Furthermore, the host discloses that Atyukt Behuray is a spell bee champion. He tests the kid’s skill by asking for the spelling of some words. Atyukt manages to answer them all correctly. In return, he also asks Sr. Bachchan to spell words he would give him. The legendary actor gets a 45-letter word to spell. It is the name of a disease called Pneumonoultramicroscopicsilicovolcanoconiosis. He fails to do that and jokes that anyone will fall ill while trying to spell this word.

Towards the end of the episode, Atyukt Behuray is presented with a question worth Rs 50 lakh. Upon being unsure about its answer, he quits the game and takes home Rs 25 lakh.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra to Abhishek on Ankita Lokhande; 'Iski purani tone wapas laani hai toh kya karna hai'